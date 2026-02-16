TCS, AMD to develop rack-scale AI infra in India

CHENNAI: Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) data centre unit HyperVault AI Data Center Ltd and US chipmaker AMD on Monday announced that they will co-develop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design based on the AMD ‘Helios’ platform to help India build its sovereign AI capabilities.

The Helios will be powered by AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, next-generation AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs, AMD Pensando Vulcano NICs and the open ROCm software ecosystem.

The Helios, combined with TCS’ enterprise expertise and scale, will accelerate deployment and enhance operational efficiencies for enterprises. Both companies will offer an AI-ready data center blueprint that can scale up to 200 MW of capacity. They will work with hyperscalers and AI companies to accelerate data centre build-outs in India.

The collaboration was announced during the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD, said, "AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments, and that shift requires a new blueprint for compute infrastructure. With 'Helios,' we are delivering an open, rack-scale AI platform designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term flexibility. Together with TCS, we are enabling enterprises across India to deploy AI at scale today while building the compute foundation of tomorrow.”

K. Krithivasan, MD and CEO, TCS, said, “This collaboration lays the foundation for AMD’s first Helios powered AI infrastructure in India. By combining our strengths in AI, connectivity, sustainable power, and advanced data center engineering, we are poised to deliver state-of-the-art infrastructure solutions for AI companies and global enterprises. We are thrilled to deepen our longstanding partnership with AMD as we expand our participation in the AI ecosystem – Infrastructure to Intelligence.”