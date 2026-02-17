Adani Group announces $100 billion investment in AI-Ready data centres by 2035

The Adani Group on Tuesday announced an investment of $100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035. In a press note, the company said the move will establish India as a long-term sovereign energy and compute platform, positioning the country as a global leader in the emerging Intelligence Revolution.

According to the company, the investment is expected to catalyse an additional $150 billion by 2035 across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and related industries. Together, this could create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the next decade.

"The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

He added, “India is uniquely positioned to lead. At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India's technological sovereignty. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence and we are proud to be able to participate in that future,” said Adani.

The roadmap builds on AdaniConnex’s existing 2 GW national data centre platform and aims to expand capacity to 5 GW, positioning India at the centre of the global AI economy.

The Adani Group is also in discussions with major players to establish large-scale data centre campuses across India, further strengthening its position as a key AI infrastructure partner.

The company said the Group will also deepen its data centre partnership with Flipkart. The collaboration will move towards developing a second AI data centre designed to support Flipkart’s next-generation digital commerce, high-performance computing and large-scale AI workloads.