Adani Group announces $100 billion investment in AI-Ready data centres by 2035

The Adani Group on Tuesday announced an investment of $100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035. In a press note, the company said the move will establish India as a long-term sovereign energy and compute platform, positioning the country as a global leader in the emerging Intelligence Revolution.
According to the company, the investment is expected to catalyse an additional $150 billion by 2035 across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and related industries. Together, this could create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the next decade.
"The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.
He added, “India is uniquely positioned to lead. At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India's technological sovereignty. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence and we are proud to be able to participate in that future,” said Adani.
The roadmap builds on AdaniConnex’s existing 2 GW national data centre platform and aims to expand capacity to 5 GW, positioning India at the centre of the global AI economy.
The Adani Group is also in discussions with major players to establish large-scale data centre campuses across India, further strengthening its position as a key AI infrastructure partner.
The company said the Group will also deepen its data centre partnership with Flipkart. The collaboration will move towards developing a second AI data centre designed to support Flipkart’s next-generation digital commerce, high-performance computing and large-scale AI workloads.
The planned 5 GW deployment is expected to create one of the world’s largest integrated data centre platforms, combining renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure and hyperscale AI computing within a single coordinated system. Unlike traditional data centre expansions, this programme is designed as a unified energy-and-compute ecosystem, where power generation, grid resilience and high-density computing capacity are developed together.
The facilities will be optimised for large, high-density computing clusters and next-generation AI workloads. They will use advanced liquid cooling systems and high-efficiency power systems. Dedicated computing capacity will support Indian Large Language Models (LLMs) and national data initiatives, ensuring long-term data sovereignty. Reliable transmission networks and advanced grid systems will support the platform, ensuring stability and scalability at scale.
The company also said the Group is committed to investing another $55 billion to expand its renewable energy portfolio, including building one of the world’s largest battery energy storage systems (BESS).
To reduce dependence on global supply chains, the Adani Group will co-invest in domestic manufacturing partnerships for critical infrastructure components such as high-capacity transformers, advanced power electronics, grid systems, inverters and industrial thermal management solutions.
The company said this approach positions India not only as a data hub but also as a producer and exporter of next-generation intelligence and computing infrastructure.
In line with India’s five-layer AI architecture — Applications, Models, Chips, Energy and Data Centres — the Group will participate in partnerships across the full technology stack. A significant portion of GPU capacity will be reserved for Indian AI startups, research institutions and deep-tech entrepreneurs to address compute shortages and support domestic innovation.