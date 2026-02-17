AI now 5.5% of Infosys revenue, growing at robust pace: CEO Salil Parekh

BENGALURU: Artificial intelligence now accounts for 5.5% of quarterly revenue at Infosys, marking a clear shift from pilot projects to scaled enterprise work, chief executive officer Salil Parekh said.

Speaking at the company's Investors AI meet, Parekh said Infosys is already delivering AI programmes across most of its major accounts.

“Today, we are doing AI work for 90% of our large 200 clients. So this is not something which is just here and there in pilots. In terms of the scale, it's across many things. It's small and large parts of large programs with large clients.”

He added that AI-led services represented a growing share of the company’s business.

“This for us today represents 5.5% of our revenue in Q3, and it's growing at a robust pace. And this is something which is extremely dynamic. It is something that is working extremely well with our clients.”

Infosys posted third-quarter revenue of Rs 45,479 crore. Tata Consultancy ‌Services had said its AI services generate about $1.8 billion annually, nearly 6% of total revenue.

Further, Parekh outlined six areas where Infosys sees growth in AI services. These include AI strategy and engineering, enterprise data readiness, process transformation, legacy modernisation, and physical AI.

“First, AI strategy and engineering. This is really the area where we do a lot of strategic work,” he said, adding that the company is helping clients build and orchestrate AI agents across platforms.