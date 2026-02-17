Air India and Lufthansa Group sign MoU to increase connectivity between India and EU

Air India and German aviation major Lufthansa Group are collaborating to explore increasing connectivity and travel experiences between India and Europe. The two leading carriers intend to partner across multiple strategic areas, including coordinated route planning and flight schedules in specific markets as well as joint sales, marketing and distribution initiatives.

Further cooperation would encompass the joint development and coordination for improved customer experiences in areas such as frequent flyer programmes, IT infrastructure, customer journey, quality assurance, and other mutually beneficial initiatives.

Air India and Lufthansa Group on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing the framework for a joint business agreement between their carriers and subsidiaries, including Air India Express, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways, Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), and other affiliated airlines.

The MoU initially focuses on increasing passenger traffic flows between Air India’s home market of India and Lufthansa Group’s core home market region, encompassing Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy and Switzerland. It also proposes to include the rest of Europe and the Indian subcontinent, creating opportunities for future expansion.

The precise scope, including specific routes and markets, will be finalised upon the formation of a comprehensive joint business agreement, subject to regulatory approvals.