ARCs laughing their way to banks, NPA sales nearly double in Q3 to Rs 70,000 crore

MUMBAI: With the bad debt resolution through the NCLT route facing inordinate delays, banks are back to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) to clean up their books and have sold close to Rs 70,000 crore NPAs, mostly retail loans, in the December quarter.

Of the total sales, Rs 44,517 crore were secured corporate NPAs, while Rs 24,814 crore were retail loans. That stress is rising across the system is clear from this as corporate NPA sales were only Rs 28,289 crore in the September quarter. Of the total NPA sales in Q3, close to a third of clean-up sales or Rs 24,814 crore took place in December alone and that too only unsecured retail loans.

As against this, in the September quarter, total NPA sales were only Rs 37,382 crore, which nearly doubled to Rs 69,331 crore in the December quarter, according to the data from ARCs.

Most of these offloaded assets are unsecured, microfinance and retail loans, with the list topped by Bandhan Bank which sold Rs 6,872 crore of stressed loans to ARCs in mid-December.

Of the total Rs 69,331 crore NPAs sold to ARCs, as much as Rs 24,814 crore were retail loans in the quarter, which was only Rs 9,093 crore in the September quarter.

This is music to the struggling ARCs which have been left without much business since the NLCT process gained traction. But Q3 also saw a break from this as secured corporate NAP sales rose to Rs 44,517 crore, nearly double of Rs 28,289 crore in the September quarter, and in Q3 retail loans were only Rs 24,814 crore. ARCs have been focusing on other asset classes since then with the thrust being on stressed retail loans.

And ARCs are expecting more assets to come to them in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal as banks are aggressively cleaning up their balance sheets.