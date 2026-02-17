Carlsberg considers listing India arm as growth accelerates

While no timeline or structure has been finalised, the CEO indicated that a listing would be aimed at creating long-term value for shareholders while strengthening Carlsberg’s ability to invest and expand in the Indian market. He added that India’s scale and growth potential make it a strategically important geography within the group’s global portfolio.

Carlsberg has been steadily expanding its footprint in India, where it operates through a local subsidiary and competes in a rapidly evolving beer market. Industry observers say a listing could also enhance the company’s local visibility and provide greater financial flexibility as competition intensifies.

The Indian beer market, though still small on a per capita basis, is among the fastest growing globally, driven by a young population, urbanisation, rising disposable incomes and a gradual shift in consumer preferences toward premium and craft offerings. Despite regulatory complexities and state-level controls, demand has remained resilient, making India an increasingly attractive market for global brewers seeking long-term growth, market analysts say.

Aarup-Andersen's comments signal Carlsberg’s confidence in India’s growth story, even as global consumer companies reassess capital allocation and market-specific strategies amid shifting economic conditions.