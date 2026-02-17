Carlsberg considers listing India arm as growth accelerates

Danish brewing major Carlsberg is considering a potential listing of its India business as it looks to unlock shareholder value in one of its fastest-growing markets, the company’s Group Chief Executive Officer Jacob Aarup-Andersen said.
Speaking about the company’s strategic priorities in an investor call on Tuesday, Aarup-Andersen said India has emerged as a key growth engine for Carlsberg, supported by rising consumption, favourable demographics and improving market conditions. He noted that the strong performance of the India operations has prompted the group to evaluate options that could better reflect the business’s value, including a possible public listing.
While no timeline or structure has been finalised, the CEO indicated that a listing would be aimed at creating long-term value for shareholders while strengthening Carlsberg’s ability to invest and expand in the Indian market. He added that India’s scale and growth potential make it a strategically important geography within the group’s global portfolio.
Carlsberg has been steadily expanding its footprint in India, where it operates through a local subsidiary and competes in a rapidly evolving beer market. Industry observers say a listing could also enhance the company’s local visibility and provide greater financial flexibility as competition intensifies.
The Indian beer market, though still small on a per capita basis, is among the fastest growing globally, driven by a young population, urbanisation, rising disposable incomes and a gradual shift in consumer preferences toward premium and craft offerings. Despite regulatory complexities and state-level controls, demand has remained resilient, making India an increasingly attractive market for global brewers seeking long-term growth, market analysts say.
Aarup-Andersen's comments signal Carlsberg’s confidence in India’s growth story, even as global consumer companies reassess capital allocation and market-specific strategies amid shifting economic conditions.