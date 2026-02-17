Clean Max IPO delivers windfalls to promoters, early investors

MUMBAI: Brookfield Asset Management-backed CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions’ Rs 3,100-crore IPO is set to give multifold gains to promoters and early investors to the tune of 270% of their investments with the promoters making the maximum.

The company has announced the price band for the issue opening on February 23 at Rs 1,000–1,053 and the issue comprises Rs 1,200 crore in fresh issue and Rs 1,900 crore in offer-for-sale and values it at Rs 12,030 crore at the upper end.

Started in 2010, Clean Max specialises in net-zero and decarbonisation solutions. As of July 2025, it had 2.54 gw of operational, owned and managed capacity and 2.53 gw of contracted capacity yet to be executed.

According to the red herring prospectus, the weighted average cost of acquisition of all equity shares transacted in the last one year stood at around Rs 681 per share. Given this, promoter and managing director Kuldeep Jain who holds 10.98% stake at an average cost of Rs 0.7/share, is set for significant gains with his the value of his holding at Rs 80 lakh is now valued at around Rs 1,229 crore.

Similarly, Pratap Jain and Nidhi Jain, whose stakes were earlier valued at around Rs 35,000 and Rs 1.3 crore respectively, are now valued at about Rs 5.3 crore and Rs 53 crore.

Brookfield’s BGTF One Holdings, which holds 3.35 crore shares, is worth around Rs 3,519 crore from Rs 1,452 crore before the price band announcement, up 143%.

Kuldeep Jain and Nidhi Jain-owned Kempinc LLP, which holds 1.37 crore shares acquired at an average cost of Rs 311.4/share, are worth about Rs 1,440 crore, up 238% from around Rs 426 crore.

