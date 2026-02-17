India expects $200 billion AI investment in two years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: India is expecting strong investment inflows of up to $200 billion over the next two years across the five layers of the AI stack, said Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday. The minister, while speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, also said that an additional $17 billion investment is likely in the deep-tech and application layers, apart from infrastructure spending.

“Many venture capital firms are committing funds to deep-tech startups, application development and cutting-edge AI model research. The next generation of models will come from both engineering and mathematical innovation,” said Vaishnaw.

The Minister said the government will soon launch AI Mission 2.0, with a strong focus on research and development, innovation, AI diffusion and strengthening common compute infrastructure. He said that under AI Mission 1.0, India has focused on democratising access to AI infrastructure.

He said India currently has around 30,000 GPUs in the public compute framework and plans to procure an additional 20,000 GPUs. “Orders will be placed shortly, and deployment is expected within six months,” said Vaishnaw.

Responding to concerns about power and water requirements for AI infrastructure, the Minister acknowledged that these are genuine issues. He said India has invested heavily in clean energy and is encouraging research into reducing power and water consumption in AI systems. Some startups, he noted, claim they can reduce power consumption by up to 75% compared to current methods.