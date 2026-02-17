Infosys shares rise 3% after AI partnership with Anthropic

BENGALURU: Shares in Infosys climbed nearly 3% to about Rs 1,407 on Tuesday after the technology company announced a strategic partnership with artificial intelligence firm Anthropic to develop advanced AI solutions for businesses.

The two companies plan to help organisations in tightly regulated industries use AI more effectively. Telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing and software development are the main sectors expected to benefit.

“There's a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry – and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise," said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic.

"Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing. Their developers are already using Claude Code to accelerate their work and to create AI agents for industries that demand precision, compliance, and deep domain knowledge," he said.

The partnership focuses on building intelligent AI tools for enterprise use. Anthropic’s Claude AI models, including Claude Code, will be combined with Infosys’ Topaz AI platform. Together, they aim to create customised AI agents capable of handling complex tasks independently.

The collaboration will begin in the telecommunications sector, where a dedicated Anthropic Centre of Excellence will be set up. It will later expand into other industries.