Maruti Suzuki prices e Vitara at Rs 10.99 lakh, battery rental extra at Rs 3.99/km

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) on Tuesday finally announced the price of its first electric vehicle -- e Vitara. The auto major launched and commenced deliveries of e Vitara at Rs 10.99 lakh with a BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) ownership plan. Buyers will have to pay an additional Rs 3.99 per kilometre driven, as the battery is provided on a rental basis.
MSIL will announce the full price list of the electric vehicle at a later date. The domestic launch comes months after the carmaker commenced exports of the new mid-sized electric SUV to various markets. Along with parent Suzuki Motor Corporation, the company aims to sell the car in over 100 nations globally.
The EV is currently produced at the Gujarat plant. In 2025, around 13,000 units of e Vitara were exported to 28 countries.
“Maruti Suzuki’s EV strategy has been developed to ensure that the e Vitara becomes the primary EV choice for customers,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. He added that with over 1,500 EV-ready service centres, specially trained NEXA EV relationship managers and dedicated charging managers, the e Vitara offers complete peace of mind.
“We are also introducing attractive flexible ownership plans with BaaS, alongside exclusive benefits for early adopters that make the e Vitara an irresistible proposition,” stated Banerjee.
Maruti’s entry into the segment comes as EV penetration in the domestic car market hovers at around 4-5% with rival carmakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and JSW MG Motor taking an early lead. MSIL, which controls 40% of India’s car market, had earlier stated that it is confident of becoming the market leader in the EV space as well.
Banerjee noted that the e Vitara comes with 61kWh and 49kWh battery pack options with a drive range of up to 543 km. He added that every e Vitara owner will receive a complimentary 7.4 kW AC Wall Box Charger along with installation.