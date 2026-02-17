Maruti Suzuki prices e Vitara at Rs 10.99 lakh, battery rental extra at Rs 3.99/km

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) on Tuesday finally announced the price of its first electric vehicle -- e Vitara. The auto major launched and commenced deliveries of e Vitara at Rs 10.99 lakh with a BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) ownership plan. Buyers will have to pay an additional Rs 3.99 per kilometre driven, as the battery is provided on a rental basis.

MSIL will announce the full price list of the electric vehicle at a later date. The domestic launch comes months after the carmaker commenced exports of the new mid-sized electric SUV to various markets. Along with parent Suzuki Motor Corporation, the company aims to sell the car in over 100 nations globally.

The EV is currently produced at the Gujarat plant. In 2025, around 13,000 units of e Vitara were exported to 28 countries.

“Maruti Suzuki’s EV strategy has been developed to ensure that the e Vitara becomes the primary EV choice for customers,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. He added that with over 1,500 EV-ready service centres, specially trained NEXA EV relationship managers and dedicated charging managers, the e Vitara offers complete peace of mind.