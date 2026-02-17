Modi, Macron inaugurate India’s first private helicopter assembly line in major aerospace push

Addressing the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi described the project as a major step towards strengthening India’s self-reliance in aerospace and defence production. He said the facility reflects the success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and demonstrates India’s ability to integrate into global aerospace supply chains while developing advanced manufacturing capabilities at home.

French President Macron highlighted the depth of the India–France partnership, noting that defence and aerospace cooperation has become one of its most trusted pillars. He said the joint venture symbolises shared confidence, long-term commitment, and a common vision for industrial collaboration that goes beyond buyer–seller relationships.

The assembly line is expected to cater not only to Indian requirements but also to global markets, positioning India as a manufacturing hub for light helicopters. The H-125 is widely used worldwide for civil, medical, law enforcement and utility roles, and the facility is expected to create skilled jobs while enabling technology transfer and ecosystem development in the Indian aerospace sector.

French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin attended the inauguration programme, underlining the political and strategic importance Paris attaches to the project. Officials from both sides said the facility represents a concrete outcome of deepening bilateral cooperation and reflects growing trust between Indian and French industries.

The inauguration comes amid broader efforts by India to expand private sector participation in defence manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports, while strengthening strategic partnerships with key global players.