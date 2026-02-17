New labour code shaves 5% off BSE-500 cos net profit in Q3

MUMBAI: The newly implemented labour code, which makes it mandatory for employers to increase the basic salaries to 50% of overall the cost to company (CTC) pushing up gratuity costs, has shaved 5% off the bottom line of India Inc in the December quarter.

“The new labour codes, notified form November last, make it mandatory for basic salaries to be raised to 50% of overall CTC, pushing up gratuity costs for many companies. Our data compilation shows a 5% hit to overall net income this quarter for BSE-500 companies, with technology companies taking the biggest hit at 13%, and discretionary, at 6.5%, being the other notable sector.

“This is a one-off, non-cash charge and has artificially distorted reported earnings. It has also depressed the surprise ratio, the share of negative surprises fell from 47% to 27% for Nifty if we adjust for the labor code impact,” Emkay Global analysts Seshadri Sen, Mayank Sahu and Samruddhi Athanikar said in a report Tuesday.

“Despite the labor code hit, overall earnings remained robust. BSE-500 reported a 16% on-year PAT growth, with energy (40%) and discretionary (26%) the key drivers. Technology was the biggest laggard at 7%. On the other hand, Nifty 50 earnings were much weaker at 8% (14% adjusted for the labor code hit),” they said.

Operating margin for BSE-500 dropped by 35 bps sequentially, though. However, topline growth touched double digits for the first time in the past eight quarters, led by a sharp recovery in consumption.