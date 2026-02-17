Sensex falls 150–200 points in early trade as profit-taking sets in

Indian equity markets opened on a cautious and slightly weaker note on Tuesday, February 17, as investors turned defensive after the previous session’s rebound and assessed mixed global cues. Both benchmark indices slipped in early trade, reflecting profit-taking at higher levels and a lack of strong triggers to extend Monday’s gains.

At the open, the Sensex was down by around 150–200 points, while the Nifty 50 declined by roughly 40–60 points, indicating a modest but clear negative start. Sentiment suggested that traders were reluctant to take aggressive positions, preferring to wait for clearer signals from global markets and macroeconomic developments.

The Nifty 50 started the session below its previous close, moving lower in the opening minutes, while the Sensex also opened in the red amid selling pressure in select heavyweight stocks. The weakness was broad-based at the start, with declines seen across several frontline counters, although the overall fall remained contained. Market participants described the opening trend as a pause following the recent recovery, rather than the beginning of a sharp reversal.

"The markets opened flat to marginally lower and trading within a narrow consolidation band as cautious sentiment prevailed amid weekly expiry volatility and mixed global cues. At the same time, elevated valuations and subdued global risk environment capped upside momentum," said R Ponmudi, CEO at broking and wealth tech firm Enrich Money.