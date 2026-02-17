Two-wheeler volume to jump 7-9% to cross 29 m units next fiscal

MUMBAI: The two-wheeler industry is expected to grow 7-9% in fiscal 2027, taking volumes past the 29-million-units mark on steady domestic demand contributing almost 80% of the total volume, and the rising exports which contribute 20% of the overall volume.

Domestic market, which remains the industry’s largest base, is likely to hold steady on improved affordability following GST rate cuts, while exports are set to outpace the home market for the third consecutive year, Crisil Ratings said in a report Tuesday.

The proposed India–US trade deal, under which the US companies like Harley Davidson, will be getting duty-free access to highend models, is unlikely to have a material impact, as it focuses on the niche 500 cc-plus segment, the report added.

Meanwhile, revenue is expected to grow at a steady pace, largely volume-led with incremental support from premiumisation, and this should help sustain operating margins as operating leverage is likely to offset elevated commodity costs, said the report, based on an analysis of six original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which account for nearly 95% of the industry volume.

Domestic sales continue to anchor industry growth, contributing almost 80% of the total volume.

Fiscal 2026 has been a tale of two halves for the industry. In the first half, volume remained flat amid weak sentiment. However, sales accelerated from September following the GST rate cut, which lowered prices by 7-8%.

Rural demand also improved on the back of a healthy kharif crop, while urban demand strengthened after the tax cuts. Soft interest rates and easing inflation have also been demand tailwinds.

According to Anuj Sethi, a senior director with Crisil Ratings, in fiscal 2027, we expect domestic two-wheeler volume to grow 6-8%, broadly in line with the current fiscal. Motorcycles, which account for about 60% of domestic volumes and remain the largest segment, are likely to see mid-single-digit growth.