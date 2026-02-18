Bad loan ratios fall to record lows in Q3 with GNPA at 1.9%, NNPA at 0.4%

MUMBAI: With banks continue to clean up their balance-sheets, both gross as well as net NPAs have come down to the lowest levels on record at 1.9% and 0.4% respectively in the December quarter. This comes on the back of steady improvement in key pain areas, with retail loan delinquencies falling to 2.3% of their total exposure, corporate defaults slipping to a low of 0.8% and agri loan NPAs dipping to 6.2%.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of banks improved to 1.9% in Q3 down 12.3% on-year to Rs 3.87 trillion, led by a 16.2% reduction in state-run banks, while net NPAs too improved to 0.4%, falling 11.2% on-year to Rs 0.86 trillion (Rs 0.36 trillion from private sector banks). This was supported by steady recoveries, upgrades, lower slippages and continued sale of stressed assets to ARCs which touched nearly Rs 70,000 crore in the reporting quarter, Care Ratings senior director Sanjay Agarwal and his deputy Saurabh Bhalerao said in a note Wednesday.

For a perspective, net NPAs were close to 7% in the March 2018 quarter when GNPAs were in high double digits of 3-14%. Both the numbers are the lowest since fiscal 2000 and would have been far better had it not been for the poor show by private sector banks.

Since the first quarter of this fiscal, NPAs have been steadily falling. Though agri books remain the biggest pain area for banks, they have also been improving steadily from 7.5% in Q1FY26 to 6.7% in Q2 to 6.2% in Q3. Similarly another large pain point is the retail book which had 2.7% of all its loans as NPAs in Q1 but declined to 2.4% in Q2 and further to 2.2 in Q3. Similarly, the corporate NPAs has the best declining rate—from 1.7% in Q1 to 1% in Q2 and further down to 0.8% in Q3, according to their analysis of the banks' Q3 balance-sheets.

This is despite aggregate provisions rising marginally to 14.9% and annualised credit cost increasing marginally to 0.37% from 0.36% due to higher provisioning by select banks.

Another reason for the record low NPAs is the continuing fall in the restructured assets which declined further to 0.37% of net advances in Q3, down around 15 bps from the previous quarter.