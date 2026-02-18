Cigarette stocks on fire after companies go for steep price hikes

Shares of cigarette-making companies surged sharply on Wednesday following a price revision taken to offset the impact of higher taxes. ITC shares gained 2.2% to close at Rs 332.70 apiece while Godfrey Phillips India shares rallied 20 % to settle at Rs 2,478.8 apiece. VST Industries shares also advanced more than 2% on Wednesday.

As per industry estimates, Godfrey Phillips India has hiked the price of Marlboro Compact from Rs 9.5 per stick to Rs 11.5 per stick while prices for ITC's Gold Flake and Classic (Premium) has been increased by 41%, Classic Connect (Slims) by 20% and Gold Flake Superstar (Value) by nearly 19%.

Cigarette stocks had come under severe selling pressure since the beginning of the year following the government's notification of a new excise duty. This followed the passage of the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which replaced the earlier temporary levy with a formalised excise structure.

Effective February 1, 2026, the government increased taxes on cigarettes, imposing a 40% GST along with a new, higher length-based excise duty ranging from Rs 2,050 to Rs 8,500 per 1,000 sticks. This new structure replaces the previous 28% GST and compensation cess, aiming to curb consumption. The changes have led to substantial price hikes of 15% to 40% per pack.