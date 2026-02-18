FedEx announces Rs 2,500 crore air cargo hub at Navi Mumbai airport

MUMBAI: Global air logistics major FedEx is investing over Rs 2,500 crore to develop an exclusive, fully-automated air cargo hub at the Navi Mumbai international airport, which was commissioned late December with patchy services.

The proposed cargo hub, for which groundbreaking was done Wednesday, will be designed as a regional consolidation and redistribution hub and developed in partnership with Adani Airport Holdings, over the next two years.

The proposed facility, to be developed as a dedicated cargo hub for FedEx, will come up within the airport premises under a long-term investment plan exceeding $250 million. Spread across 3 lakh sqft, the hub is designed as a regional consolidation and redistribution centre that will connect India with Southeast Asia, West Asia, Europe and the US, FedEx Corporation president and chief executive Raj Subramanian, who is an IIT-Bombay alumnus, said here Wednesday.

Addressing the event, state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the cargo hub will complement the passenger operations at the airport and reinforce the state’s position as a logistics and trade gateway

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings, said the project reflected the new airport’s long-term vision of building integrated infrastructure that strengthens the country’s trade competitiveness.

The cargo hub will leverage the airport’s multimodal connectivity to strengthen Western India’s international trade corridor. Once operational, it is expected to create over 6,000 direct and indirect jobs across logistics, warehousing, transportation and allied services.