Galgotias University Row: Govt says companies must follow code of conduct

NEW DELHI: As the controversy surrounding Galgotias University intensifies over its showcasing of a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, the government on Wednesday said it is essential for companies to follow a defined code of conduct and reiterated that it does not encourage plagiarism or misinformation.

S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), while addressing the press at the summit, said the government does not want any controversy surrounding the exhibits at the Expo, where the university was asked to remove its setup from the exhibition.

“The idea is not to use this as an opportunity in any inappropriate way. We do not want any controversy around the exhibits being presented. It is essential that a certain code is followed. Our intention is never to encourage plagiarism or misinformation. Such practices cannot be supported. We simply do not want any controversy around the exhibits at the Expo,” said Krishnan.

The Noida-based University faced backlash for showcasing a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own at the summit in Delhi. The government subsequently asked the university to remove its booth from the exhibition, which is on till 20 February.

When asked whether the secretary had earlier verified or certified the products before granting permission to showcase them, Krishnan said these were not products intended for sale that required standardisation or certification.

“This is an exhibition. These are not products intended for sale where we need to standardize or certify them. Certification happens when something is meant for public distribution. When someone is demonstrating a product, you generally presume they know what they are presenting. If we start certifying everything that is exhibited, it could end up stifling innovation and creative work.”