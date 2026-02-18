Mallya tells Bombay HC he cannot return to India soon, cites UK legal curbs and passport revocation

In his petition, Mallya has also questioned the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the law, arguing that they violate principles of natural justice and deprive individuals of legal remedies by attaching serious civil consequences to the declaration.

Mallya has maintained that he cannot be termed a fugitive as he has not deliberately evaded Indian courts and that his continued stay in the UK is the result of ongoing legal processes, including extradition-related proceedings. He has previously argued that the authorities were aware of his whereabouts and that his departure from India occurred before criminal cases were initiated against him.

The case relates to alleged loan defaults involving now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, with Indian agencies seeking to enforce recovery proceedings and pursue criminal action. The fugitive economic offender declaration enables the attachment and confiscation of properties of individuals accused of major economic offences who evade Indian jurisdiction.

The Bombay High Court is examining whether Mallya’s designation under the law was legally sustainable and whether procedural safeguards were adequately followed. The matter is expected to have wider implications for the application of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, particularly in cases involving individuals contesting their ability to return to India due to parallel legal proceedings abroad.