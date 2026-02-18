Markets brace for a cautious start as they enter a consolidation mode

Indian equity markets are expected to open on a cautious and largely flat note on Wednesday, February 18, as investors weigh mixed global cues against the absence of strong domestic triggers. Early indicators suggest that benchmark indices may struggle to find clear direction at the start of trade, extending the consolidation phase seen over the past few sessions. After modest gains in the previous session, participants appear reluctant to take aggressive positions, preferring to await fresh cues on global growth, interest rates and corporate earnings.

Overnight cues from global markets have been muted, offering little momentum for a decisive move. Asian markets are trading mixed, while Wall Street’s latest session ended without a strong directional bias, reflecting ongoing uncertainty around global economic conditions and monetary policy trajectories. This cautious global backdrop is likely to keep risk appetite in check for domestic investors, particularly after recent volatility in heavyweight stocks.