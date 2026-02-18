Nvidia deepens India bet with AI partnerships at New Delhi summit

At the summit, Nvidia executives outlined collaborations with Indian data centre operators, cloud service providers and system integrators to deploy its latest generation of AI chips and platforms. These partnerships are expected to support the creation of large AI compute clusters that can be used by startups, enterprises, researchers and government agencies, reducing reliance on overseas infrastructure and helping India move towards so-called sovereign AI capabilities.

One of India's cloud and data centre leaders L&T is among the important companies partnering with Nvidia. L&T confirmed this on Wednesday saying it is partnering with the US technology major and the world’s most valuable company, to build what it describes as India’s largest gigawatt-scale AI factory.

Several other Indian companies also announced plans to invest heavily in AI-focused data centres powered by Nvidia’s advanced graphics processing units, positioning these facilities as regional hubs for training and running large language models, computer vision systems and other compute-intensive workloads. The projects are part of a broader push to scale up India’s digital infrastructure in line with rising demand from sectors such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, telecom and public services.

The announcements also had an immediate impact on domestic markets, with shares of some listed Indian technology and computing firms rising sharply on expectations that closer alignment with Nvidia would accelerate their growth in the fast-expanding AI services and infrastructure space. Market participants see access to Nvidia’s hardware and software ecosystem as a key competitive advantage for Indian players looking to attract global and domestic clients.

Although Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang did not attend the New Delhi summit in person, the company said India remains central to its long-term strategy, citing the country’s large pool of engineers, growing startup ecosystem and policy focus on emerging technologies. Company representatives highlighted ongoing efforts to work with Indian partners not only on hardware deployment but also on software platforms, AI frameworks and developer enablement.

The India AI summit, which brought together policymakers, technology leaders and investors from across the world, served as a showcase for India’s ambitions to become a global AI hub. For Nvidia, the latest deals reinforce its position as a critical supplier of the computing backbone underpinning the global AI boom, while for India they mark another step towards building large-scale, locally anchored AI infrastructure capable of supporting the next phase of digital and economic growth.