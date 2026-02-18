Nvidia teams up with Yotta, L&T and E2E Networks to boost AI development in India

NEW DELHI: Nvidia, a US-based high-end GPU maker, on Wednesday announced partnerships with Indian companies like Yotta, L&T, and E2E Networks to boost India’s AI capabilities and support the IndiaAI Mission. The company said these partnerships will create advanced AI “factories” in India.

As per the company, Yotta is building a large AI cloud called Shakti Cloud with over 20,000 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs. E2E Networks, at L&T Vyoma Data Center in Chennai, is setting up a GPU cluster with Nvidia HGX B200 systems and software. These systems will use Nvidia Nemotron AI models to support healthcare, finance, agriculture, and manufacturing. The cloud will host AI workloads, train models, and provide AI services for startups, researchers, and companies in India.

Netweb Technologies is launching Tyrone Camarero AI Supercomputing systems, built with Nvidia Grace Blackwell architecture. Made in India under the “Make in India” program, these systems combine GPUs and CPUs to support scientific computing, AI model training, and inference.

Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global maker of high-end graphics processing units (GPUs), holding a 92% market share in the discrete graphics segment as of 2025.

Highlighting India’s AI Mission, the company said its Innovation Center is helping India build AI models using Indian data on domestic computing systems. This is particularly important in a multilingual country like India, which has 22 official languages and over 1,500 others, so AI trained on local languages can help people use technology in their own language.