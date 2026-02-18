OpenAI partners with leading Indian Universities to embed AI across education

The first group of partner institutions includes Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad), All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi (AIIMS Delhi), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), and Pearl Academy.

As per the company, each university will focus on applying AI in ways suited to its field. For example, IIT Delhi will leverage AI for engineering-led innovation, research, problem-solving, and prototyping.

IIM Ahmedabad will embed AI fluency into management education across strategy, finance, marketing, operations, and public policy.

AIIMS Delhi will explore AI in medical education, faculty training, and clinical simulations while establishing benchmarks for safety and ethical deployment.

MAHE will focus on multidisciplinary AI literacy across engineering, health sciences, business, and hospitality programs. UPES will use AI for applied innovation in multiple disciplines, and Pearl Academy will integrate AI into creative workflows like design, branding, fashion, and digital media.

The company further mentioned that the initiative provides campus-wide access to ChatGPT Edu, structured onboarding, and discipline-specific implementation guidance.

Faculty and staff will receive training on integrating AI into teaching, research, and campus operations. Students will gain hands-on experience with AI for coding, analytics, simulations, case analysis, and AI-assisted research.

OpenAI-supported hackathons, build days, and Industry Days will connect student innovation with startups, enterprises, and India’s priority sectors.

IIM Ahmedabad and Manipal will also roll out formal AI certifications, creating structured pathways to develop AI expertise within business and multidisciplinary programs.

To expand AI learning beyond campuses, OpenAI is collaborating with leading Indian ed-tech platforms, including PhysicsWallah, upGrad, and HCL GUVI, which will launch courses on AI fundamentals and practical ChatGPT applications for students and early-career professionals. This ensures that AI skills are scaled across India’s rapidly growing learner base.