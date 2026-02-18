Qualcomm to invest up to $150 million to support India’s AI startup ecosystem

NEW DELHI: Qualcomm Incorporated on Wednesday announced its plan to invest up to $150 million to support India’s AI startup ecosystem. According to the company, the investments will be deployed through Qualcomm Ventures and will target startups at all stages, with a particular focus on AI applications in automotive, IoT, robotics, and mobile.

“Through our new Strategic AI Venture Fund, Qualcomm is investing in companies that are advancing the next chapter of AI in India,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated. “AI is entering a new phase where intelligence is built directly into devices and systems people depend on every day, from smartphones and PCs to cars, industrial machines, robots, and more, delivering richer and more meaningful experiences. This shift will reshape entire industries, and India’s startup ecosystem has a critical role to play as edge AI drives innovation across sectors.”

The company, in a press note, said that with the massive growth of India’s startup landscape and the rapid advancement of AI, Qualcomm sees a unique opportunity to help emerging companies build transformative, market-leading solutions. As a global AI leader driving the shift toward efficient, secure, and powerful edge AI, Qualcomm aims to support startups poised to shape the next wave of innovation through technologies with real-world impact across industries.

Qualcomm has been investing in India’s startup community since 2007, backing more than 40 companies. By focusing on startups in areas aligned with Qualcomm’s core technology strengths—especially AI, intelligent computing, and wireless technologies—Qualcomm helps founders accelerate innovation through access to its technology expertise and global industry network, supported by Qualcomm Ventures India’s strong regional presence.