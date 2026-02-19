AI speeds ahead, while governments and businesses struggle to catch up

BENGALURU: Artificial intelligence systems are improving at high speed, while businesses and governments are struggling to absorb them, both Dario Amodei, chief executive officer of Anthropic, and Nandan Nilekani, chairman of Infosys, said at the India AI summit.

Amodei said AI models are becoming highly capable, particularly in software engineering and biomedical research. “We’re getting models that are very good at software engineering that are increasingly good at biomedical innovation,” he said.

But stressed that capability and real-world impact are not the same. “There is this duality between the fundamental capabilities of the technology and the time that it takes for those capabilities to diffuse into the world,” he said.

Even if AI progress stopped today, he said, companies could generate far more economic value than they currently do. The barrier is not intelligence, but adoption. “There are just frictions to adopt things through enterprises,” he said.

In simple terms, AI may be racing ahead in laboratories, but it moves more slowly through offices, factories and public systems.

The risk of backlash

Nilekani warned that if AI does not deliver visible public benefit, it could face political resistance.

“The anger of blue-collar workers led to the collapse of globalisation,” he said. “The anger of white-collar workers is going to lead to the collapse of AI.”

He argued that people must see practical gains in farming incomes, healthcare, education and access to services. Otherwise, frustration over job losses, misinformation and rising costs could grow.

AI, he said, must work “for a billion people”, not just for technology firms.