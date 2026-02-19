AI will disrupt jobs; but new opportunities will emerge: Sam Altman

NEW DELHI: The current jobs are going to be disrupted as AI can do more and more of the things that drive our economy today, said Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of OpenAI on Thursday. Altman, while speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, mentioned that it will be very hard to outwork a GPU in many ways. However, he also highlighted that society will continue to find new things to do.

“Technology always disrupts jobs. We always find new and better things to do. The people of 500 years ago would have thought that many of our current jobs look silly, like ways to entertain ourselves or create stress. And the people 500 years from now will hopefully look at us like impossibly rich people playing games, trying to find ways to pass their time, but we should all hope they feel much more fulfilled than we do today,” said Altman.

While talking about India, Altman said that India, the world’s largest democracy, is well positioned to lead in AI — not just to build it, but to shape it and decide what our future is going to look like. He added that more than 100 million people in India use ChatGPT every week, and more than a third of them are students. India is also the fastest-growing market for Codex, the company’s coding agent that helps people develop software faster and better.

“It’s also striking how much progress India has made in its mission to put AI to work for more people in more parts of the country. India’s leadership in sovereign AI, building on infrastructure, SLMs and much more, has been great to watch,” said Altman.