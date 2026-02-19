Easing norms may see forex borrowings scaling past $100 billion next fiscal

MUMBAI: With the Reserve Bank drastically liberalizing the external commercial borrowing (ECB) norms, investment bankers are expecting corporates to rush to this fundraising route, which could nearly double to $100 billion next fiscal, from the record $61.2 billion raised last fiscal.

Key changes that the central bank announced earlier this week include higher per-borrower limits of up to $1 billion from $750 million earlier, relaxed end-use permissions, and the removal of pricing restrictions, making overseas funding more attractive for corporates to fund their capital needs for a variety of activities.

The ECB market could nearly double next fiscal from $61.2 billion last fiscal and cross the $100-billion mark, two i-bankers who did not want to be quoted told TNIE.

The revised framework widens the pool of eligible borrowers and recognised lenders, raises borrowing limits, relaxes maturity restrictions, and removes the cap on the all-in-cost for certain ECB categories. The changes are aimed at making the regime more flexible and aligned with evolving global funding conditions.

The RBI has increased the borrower limit to $1 billion or 300% of their net worth, from $750 million earlier, creating additional headroom for large companies which had previously exhausted their limits.

“With the borrower limit being raised to $1 billion along with the removal of the pricing cap and wider end-use permissions, ECB volumes could even double from current levels over the next few years to cross $100 billion,” Utsav Johri, a partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors said.

“The new norms should lead to an increase in volume and issuances, but one has to also factor in variables such as hedging cost. From a diversification of funding perspective, it is always good to expand the types of funding,” said Karan Gupta, a director and head of financial institutions at India Ratings, in a note but did not quantify how much the would-be target could.

RBI data show that total ECBs raised between April and December 2025 stood at $27.5 billion, while the total ECB raised last fiscal stood at $61.2 billion. It was $49 billion in fiscal 2024, $26.6 billion in FY23, $39.8 billion in FY22, $35.2 billion in FY21 and $52.9 billion in FY20, according to RBI data.

Companies, including non-banks, filed proposals with the central bank to raise $4.43 billion through ECB and foreign currency convertible bonds in December 2025, the highest amount recorded so far this financial year. The leading ones include Indian Railway Finance Corporation, which seeks to raise $299.5 million for infrastructure bonds.

“The new ECB norms are largely an opening-up exercise by the RBI. Earlier, the end-use of funds was restricted to specific activities, but now the framework allows for a wider set of applications, which is a positive move. This should support higher volumes and potentially lead to an increase in the number of issuances,” said Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman of Shriram Finance, which heavily uses the ECB route.

“That said, the actual uptake will depend on market appetite and overall liquidity conditions. At present, onshore liquidity is comfortable, so companies may tap overseas markets mainly if they are looking to scale up significantly or access larger pools of capital,” he added.

“The new ECB norms are a game-changer. This is the ‘1991 moment’ for M&As and credit markets as it gives birth to a new LBO (leveraged buyout) market in the country, bringing the country on a par with the US, England, and others. Under the new regulations, ECBs can be raised for acquisition finance,” said Ashwin Bishnoi, a partner at Khaitan & Co.

Analysts also see the move deepening integration between domestic corporates and global capital markets, diversify funding sources, and reduce pressure on domestic liquidity. However, they cautioned that currency risk and global rate volatility will remain key considerations for borrowers.