GCCs to drive up to half of office demand in coming years

MUMBAI: The trade agreements being concluded with many large nations will fuel demand for more office spaces in the country, primarily through global capability centres (GCCs) in the coming years which along would drive up half of the office space demand.

Recent tariff rationalization and sector-specific trade facilitation measures under the anvil of ongoing bilateral engagements with the US, EU and England are expected to expand the market for global firms. In addition to enhancing the position of the country as a competitive manufacturing destination in the Apac region, elimination of barriers in the service industry can potentially further attract GCCs into the country.

Capability centers here are increasingly likely to become integral centers of research, product development, engineering, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing.

“Recent trade agreements with the US, EU and England can potentially boost foreign investments inflows into the country and amplify real estate demand across economic sectors, including GCCs. This is likely to complement the regulatory push and ongoing policy tailwinds, boosting the annual demand for grade A office space here.

“We anticipate 35-40 million sqff of annual GCC leasing, accounting for 40-50% of the overall office space demand over the course of next few years,” realty consultant Colliers India said in a report Thursday without assigning a specific timeline.

Despite Trump’s insular economic policies, American companies continue to account for close to 70% of GCC leasing activity since 2020 in the country, followed by EU and England companies at an 8-10% share each, Colliers said, adding annual grade A office space uptake by GCCs can potentially reach 35-40 msf over the course of next few years and “overall GCCs can drive up to 50% of the contry’s office space demand across the top seven markets.”

Currently GCCs account for almost 40% of the grade A office demand across the top seven cities—Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune.

While technology based GCC demand from American firms can stabilize, we anticipate increasing traction from European and English companies, especially within the engineering & manufacturing, BFSI and consulting domains, Arpit Mehrotra, managing director--office services at Colliers India, said.