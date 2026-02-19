India will be the powerhouse of AI across the globe: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis

India can play a pivotal role by emerging as a global powerhouse in the next phase of artificial intelligence due to its vast talent base, growing digital infrastructure and vibrant startup ecosystem, said Demis Hassabis, chief executive of Google DeepMind, on Thursday. He also added that the world is currently at a ‘threshold moment’ in the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).



Addressing the India AI Summit, he described the momentum around artificial intelligence in India as striking, noting that the scale and energy of innovation could have global implications. "It's incredibly impressive to see the energy around the country, and I think that India will indeed be a powerhouse for AI across the globe," he said.



Hassabis characterised artificial intelligence as among the most transformative technologies ever developed. However, he cautioned that the arrival of AGI also demands careful and deliberate navigation and "and if we do so, I'm very optimistic that we'll usher in a great new era", said Google DeepMind CEO. Thus, if handled thoughtfully, he said, the technology could open the door to a new era of scientific discovery and societal progress.



He emphasised the need for a rigorous, scientific approach to understand AGI’s capabilities, and at the same time, how important it is to create robust guardrails and monitoring mechanisms to ensure there is no misuse of the AI. Such an approach, he argued, would help ensure that advanced AI systems are deployed responsibly while maximising their benefits for humanity.