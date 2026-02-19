Naidu lines up power meetings with tech titans at AI Impact Summit on Friday

The meetings are part of a broader strategy to attract global technology companies to invest in Andhra Pradesh and collaborate with the state in building centres of excellence, advanced research facilities and large-scale skilling programmes. The Chief Minister has consistently argued that artificial intelligence will be a defining force in economic transformation and has pitched Andhra Pradesh as a natural hub for next-generation technologies, leveraging its existing IT base, young talent pool and policy-driven approach to digital growth.

During the interactions, Naidu is expected to highlight the state government’s plans to integrate AI across sectors including healthcare, agriculture, education and public administration, while also exploring opportunities for private sector participation in emerging areas such as data centres, semiconductor-linked technologies and applied AI solutions. Senior officials accompanying the Chief Minister said the focus would be on long-term partnerships rather than standalone announcements, with an emphasis on outcomes that can generate jobs and improve service delivery.

Subsequently, the Andhra Pradesh government is set to formalise a series of agreements to bolster the state’s artificial intelligence ecosystem and expand skill development initiatives. This includes an MoU with IBM to train one million young people in AI, quantum technologies and cybersecurity, as well as a separate agreement with UNICC to set up a dedicated Quantum and AI Centre of Excellence in the state.

The packed schedule reflects Naidu’s hands-on approach to economic diplomacy and technology-led development, a model he has followed since his earlier tenures by actively engaging with global corporate leadership. With artificial intelligence now central to national and global economic strategies, the Andhra Pradesh government sees the summit as a critical platform to align the state’s development roadmap with global innovation trends.

As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 brings together policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts from across the world, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s engagements are expected to signal the state’s intent to play a significant role in shaping India’s AI future while ensuring that the benefits of the technology translate into inclusive and sustainable growth