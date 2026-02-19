Reliance Jio to invest ₹10 lakh crore in AI development over seven years in India

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio on Thursday announced that it will invest ₹10 lakh crore over the next seven years, starting this year, for AI development in India.

Mukesh Ambani, while speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, said that India cannot afford to rent intelligence. Therefore, we will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as we did the cost of data.

“Jio, together with Reliance, will invest ₹10 lakh crores over the next seven years starting this year. This is not speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is patient, disciplined, nation-building capital — designed to create durable economic value and strategic resilience for decades to come,” said Ambani.

He said that the biggest constraint in AI today is not talent or imagination but the scarcity and high cost of compute. The company’s AI vertical, Jio Intelligence, will build India’s sovereign compute infrastructure through three bold initiatives: One — Gigawatt-Scale Data Centres; Two — India’s Green Energy Advantage; and Three — A Nationwide Edge Compute.

He said the company has already started construction on multi-gigawatt, AI-ready data centres at Jamnagar. Over 120 MW will come online in the second half of 2026, with a clear path to gigawatt-scale compute for training and large-scale inference. The company said an edge-compute layer, deeply integrated with Jio’s network, will make intelligence responsive, low-latency and affordable — close to where Indians live, learn and work.

He also mentioned that the company will prove that AI does not take away jobs. Rather, it will create new high-skill work opportunities. He said the AI story has shifted from “Who has the best model” to “Who can build the strongest ecosystem for speed and scale of usage.”