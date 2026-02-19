Statiq raises $18 million to expand EV charging network

Leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network Statiq on Thursday announced a fresh capital infusion of approximately $18 million. The funding round, blending equity and debt, was led by Tenacity Ventures, with key participation from Y Combinator, Shell Ventures, and RCD Holdings.

In a statement, Statiq said that it plans to utilize the funds to aggressively scale up its infrastructure and strengthen its presence across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities in India. It will deploy the funds to fuel network expansion with more DC fast chargers along key highways, upgrade products for 99.9% uptime to boost EV adoption, and push globally by exporting "Made in India" hardware, building on successful UAE pilots.

“With this capital, we’ll harden our stack for scale; hardware lifecycle management, software-strengthening, telematics, and global systems that let partners build on our innovations,” said Raghav Arora, co-founder & CTO of Statiq. The company was founded in 2020 by Akshit Bansal (CEO) and Arora (CTO).