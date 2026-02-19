Sunil Bharti Mittal urges AI developers to adopt open standards for humanity’s benefit

NEW DELHI: Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, on Thursday asked AI developers to engage with each other and create open standards for the benefit of humanity.

Mittal, while speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, said that if leading AI developer companies keep the technology more controlled, it could lead to a larger battle over access and openness.

“A lot of people have views on this — from countries like India and many of the European leaders who assembled here today. There seems to be a very clear message: engage with each other, make open standards, and ensure AI is available to all for the benefit of humanity. Is there any danger that some of the leading AI developer companies may keep it more controlled? And may we have to fight that battle hard,” said Mittal.

The Bharti Airtel head also said that AI will be immensely used in healthcare, education, deep research and medical sciences to secure citizens. He added that all these areas will flourish on the back of AI, and from the company’s standpoint, AI is becoming an integral part of how it operates, serves customers, builds networks and manages networks.