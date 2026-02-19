TCS, Tata Group partner with OpenAI to build large-scale AI infrastructure, drive innovation in India

NEW DELHI: The Tata Group on Thursday announced a partnership with OpenAI to drive AI-powered innovation across enterprise, consumer, and social sectors.

According to the company’s press note, the collaboration will cover several high-impact areas, including enabling AI-led innovation across Tata Group companies, jointly driving AI transformation across industries globally, and setting up advanced AI infrastructure in India.

“India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its talent, ambition, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future. Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with Tata Group, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India, so that more people across the country can access and benefit from it,” said Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI.

As part of the partnership, several thousand Tata Group employees will get access to Enterprise ChatGPT to accelerate innovation and productivity. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will also use OpenAI’s Codex to improve software engineering outcomes.

Under the collaboration, OpenAI, with its agentic AI solutions, and TCS, with its industry knowledge and AI expertise, will work together to build industry-specific AI solutions. TCS and OpenAI will jointly support Indian and global enterprises in adopting AI-powered solutions tailored to their organisational needs. Through this partnership, TCS will help customers deploy, integrate, and scale OpenAI’s advanced AI platforms worldwide.