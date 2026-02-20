Jindal Steel joins Global Sustainability Elite with record-breaking ESG score

RAIPUR: Jindal Steel Limited has achieved a landmark milestone in corporate responsibility, securing a spot in the prestigious '2026 Sustainability Yearbook' following a noteworthy 42-point jump in its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score.

This performance places Jindal Steel among an elite group of only 11 steel companies selected globally for the Yearbook out of 129 assessed in the sector.



The company’s CSA score surged from 30 to 72 out of 100, while its overall environmental, social, and governance (ESG) score doubled from 37 to 74. ESG rating also measures corporate efficiency practices.



The jump in rankings is attributed to a massive shift in data availability and governance. Jindal Steel achieved a 96 percent public disclosure rate and earned a perfect 100/100 score in transparency & reporting, dwarfing the industry average of 46.



Despite the challenges inherent in steel production, Jindal Steel recorded near-perfect scores in critical environmental categories, including 99/100 in Environmental Policy & Management and 100/100 in Climate Governance.



"This recognition reflects the focused efforts of our teams to strengthen governance, improve disclosure quality, and embed accountability," said Naveen Ahlawat, President & Head of Sustainability and Decarbonisation at Jindal Steel. He emphasised the company's goal of building a "low-carbon, safe, and resilient steel business".



As among India’s leading integrated steel producers with an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, the company continues to leverage its mine-to-metal model across facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu to power global infrastructure through sustainable practices.