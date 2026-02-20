Qualcomm Technologies partners with Tata Electronics to manufacture automotive modules in India

NEW DELHI: Qualcomm Technologies on Friday announced a collaboration with Tata Electronics, under which Tata Electronics will serve as a manufacturing partner for Qualcomm® Automotive Modules. In a press note, the company said that with this partnership, Tata Electronics becomes part of Qualcomm Technologies’ global network of module manufacturing partners, helping meet the growing worldwide demand for modular automotive platforms. As part of the “Make in India” initiative, Qualcomm Automotive Module products will be manufactured in India at Tata Electronics’ upcoming semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad, Assam.

The collaboration will support local production of technologies used in digital cockpits, infotainment, connectivity, and intelligent vehicle systems. It is expected to meet rising demand from Indian and global automakers while strengthening supply chain flexibility and regional diversification.

“Our work with Tata Electronics marks an important milestone in our automotive growth strategy. As the industry accelerates its shift toward integrated, module-based architectures, expanding manufacturing capacity in key regions becomes essential,” said Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Modules are central to Qualcomm Technologies’ vision for the future of vehicle electronics. By providing comprehensive, ready-to-integrate solutions, we help automakers reduce design complexity and bring next-generation vehicles to market more quickly,” said Savi Soin, Senior Vice President & President, Qualcomm India. “Manufacturing in India through Tata Electronics enhances our ability to support both Indian and global OEMs with greater flexibility and supply chain resilience.”

Qualcomm Automotive Modules combine the Snapdragon Digital Chassis system-on-chips (SoCs) with other essential components into a single, ready-to-use module. This provides automakers with a complete electronics platform that simplifies system design and accelerates development. The modules are designed to support scalable, turnkey solutions and help the industry transition toward software-defined vehicles.