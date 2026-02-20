Wall Street cheers US Supreme Court ruling, stocks jump as Trump tariffs fall

US reports, quoting market participants, on Friday said the ruling made positive for the broader macroeconomic outlook. By curbing the executive’s ability to impose wide-ranging tariffs without congressional approval, the decision reduces the likelihood of sudden policy shocks that can roil markets. Analysts said the judgment brings greater predictability to US trade policy, an important consideration for investors already navigating uncertainty around interest rates, growth and geopolitics.

Bond markets reflected a similar sentiment, with yields easing modestly on expectations that reduced tariff-related inflation could give the Federal Reserve more room to manoeuvre on monetary policy. A rollback of broad-based duties is seen as lowering the risk of imported inflation, even if prices do not immediately return to pre-tariff levels. The dollar was mixed, as traders weighed improved trade prospects against shifting expectations for US economic policy.

Beyond the immediate market reaction, the ruling carries deeper implications for investors. The Supreme Court’s decision reinforces congressional primacy over trade and taxation, signalling that future administrations may face tighter legal constraints when attempting to use emergency powers to reshape economic policy. For markets, this judicial check is seen as a stabilising force that limits abrupt, unilateral actions with large economic consequences.

Internationally, the verdict raised hopes of a calmer trade environment. Investors expect the decision to reduce the risk of retaliatory tariffs and trade disputes that had previously clouded the outlook for global growth. Asian and European markets also edged higher, tracking Wall Street’s gains and reacting to the prospect of a more predictable US trade stance.

However, analysts cautioned that the ruling does not eliminate all trade frictions. Some sector-specific and country-specific tariffs imposed under other laws remain in place, and broader questions around industrial policy, supply chain security and strategic competition are far from settled. As a result, while the court’s decision removes a major overhang, it does not signal an immediate return to unfettered free trade.

Wall Street’s rise underscored how closely markets had tied Trump’s tariff regime to economic risk. By striking down the global duties, the Supreme Court not only reshaped the legal boundaries of US trade policy but also delivered a confidence boost to investors, who see the ruling as a step towards greater policy clarity and a more stable environment for business and investment, said analysts spoke to US financial media.