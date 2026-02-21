88 nations endorse AI Impact Summit declaration in New Delhi as event comes to a close

NEW DELHI: Around 88 countries, including the US, UK, China and those in the EU, along with several international organisations, have endorsed the AI Impact Summit Declaration at the conclusion of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi.

The five-day event, which saw the largest gathering of top AI CEOs and heads of countries, endorsed a shared vision for Artificial Intelligence governance and development.

“We, the participants from countries and international organizations, gathered in New Delhi on 19 February 2026 to hold the AI Impact Summit. The advent of AI marks an inflection point in the trajectory of technological evolution. The choices that we make today will shape the AI-enabled world that future generations will inherit,” reads the declaration.

According to the statement, the declaration is structured around seven key pillars forming the foundation of global AI cooperation, including Democratizing AI Resources, Economic Growth & Social Good, Secure & Trusted AI, AI for Science, Access for Social Empowerment, Human Capital Development, and Resilient, Efficient & Innovative AI Systems.

The declaration promotes affordable access to foundational AI resources, including support for locally relevant innovation ecosystems. It also envisages a platform to scale and replicate AI use cases globally and enable cross-country collaboration for development impact. It further supports the development of secure and trustworthy AI systems, as well as AI skilling, reskilling and literacy initiatives to prepare nations for an AI-driven economy.

“Wide-scale adoption of AI and AI-based applications hold unprecedented potential to drive economic and social development. Open-source AI applications and other accessible AI approaches, where appropriate, and wide-scale diffusion of AI use cases can contribute to scalability, replicability, and adaptability of AI systems across sectors,” reads the statement.