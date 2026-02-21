'Alpha male' AI world shuts out women: Top computer scientist

NEW DELHI: Artificial intelligence could change the world but the dearth of women in the booming sector will undermine pledges for inclusive technology, said top computer scientist Wendy Hall.

Hall, a professor at Britain's University of Southampton known for her pioneering research into web systems, said that the gender imbalance had long been stark.

"All the CEOs are men," the 73-year-old said, describing the situation at the AI Impact summit held in New Delhi this week as "amazingly awful".

"It's totally male-dominated, and they just don't get the fact that this means that 50 percent of the population is effectively not included in the conversations."

Gender bias "creeps through everything, because they don't think about it when they build their products", Hall said.

She was speaking in an interview at the Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is pushing for India to become a global AI power, had said on Thursday that advanced computing systems "must become a medium for inclusion and empowerment".

But when he posed on stage for a photo with leading tech business figures, 13 men were present and only one woman—Joelle Pineau, a former Meta researcher who is now chief AI officer at Cohere.

It was a similar story at another photo opportunity with world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.