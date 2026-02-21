Deep-tech startups seek more than a summit to flourish in India

CHENNAI: India’s technology companies showcased a range of innovations at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, but deep-tech founders, venture capitalists and policy experts say that events alone are not enough to help the sector scale. They are calling for stronger financing mechanisms, better market access and long-term policy clarity to unlock growth.

Following the Union Budget 2026, the Centre acknowledged that deep-tech firms require longer gestation periods by increasing the revenue eligibility threshold to Rs 300 crore and extending the incorporation window to 20 years. However, stakeholders argue that more structural reforms are needed.

Tamil Nadu remains the only state to roll out a dedicated deep-tech startup policy. While the Centre’s National Deep Tech Policy is still under consideration, Karnataka has launched the ELEVATE Programme under Mission Startup Karnataka to promote innovation-led enterprises.

Industry leaders are urging the government to act as an anchor customer.

Dr Ajai Chowdhry, Co-founder of HCL and Chairman of the Mission Governing Board of the National Quantum Mission, said the government should provide higher-value financing of at least Rs 10–20 crore per innovation, along with patient capital.

"Innovation takes time to show results. Often, one round of funding is not enough," he said.

He pointed to the US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) as an example of how public procurement can drive deep-tech innovation. While India’s Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative follows a similar model, Chowdhry noted that contract approvals often take up to a year. He also observed that Tamil Nadu’s Rs 100 crore allocation for 100 startups translates to just Rs 1 crore per firm, which may be inadequate.