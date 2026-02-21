NSE to shift to nanosecond-level response time from April 11

The National Stock Exchange of India will cut its system response time to the nanosecond range starting April 11, a technology upgrade that will significantly boost the exchange’s processing capacity and resilience. The move will enable the bourse to handle close to 100 million transactions per second, according to Ashishkumar Chauhan.

Reports quoting Chauhan, who spoke to the media on Saturday, said the upgrade marks a major leap in the exchange’s core trading infrastructure, aimed at handling surging market volumes and the increasing complexity of orders across the cash and derivatives segments. Faster response times are expected to improve price discovery, reduce latency across the trading stack and enhance overall market efficiency.

The shift to nanosecond-level processing places the NSE among a small group of global exchanges operating at ultra-low latency, a capability increasingly critical as algorithmic and high-frequency trading account for a larger share of market activity. Exchange officials indicated that the upgrade has been designed to scale seamlessly during peak trading periods while maintaining stability and fairness, the reports said.

According to market participants, the improvement could strengthen India’s standing as a technology-forward capital market, particularly as retail participation remains elevated and institutional flows deepen. The exchange added that extensive testing has been completed to ensure a smooth transition when the new response-time architecture goes live next month.