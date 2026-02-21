PM Modi lays foundation stone for HCL–Foxconn semiconductor unit in Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Uttar Pradesh’s most significant semiconductor unit - a joint venture between Taiwan’s electronics manufacturing services company Foxconn and India’s HCL Group.

Foxconn and HCL Group have formed a joint venture, called India Chip Private Limited, to set up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test (OSAT) facility at YEIDA (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority) in Greater Noida. The advanced OSAT facility is expected to be operational by 2028.

“We are proud that Uttar Pradesh is becoming a part of the semiconductor ecosystem in the country. This semiconductor unit will give new recognition to the state. Moreover, it will boost employment, as the establishment of a semiconductor facility attracts ancillary industries, which will ultimately generate more jobs,” said Narendra Modi.

Chip Private Limited has earmarked an investment of ₹3,700 crore over the next few years in the state-of-the-art facility, which will produce display driver chips. The investment is expected to create over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs, build local supply chains, and attract ecosystem partners across the semiconductor value chain.

With a planned capacity to process 20,000 wafers per month, the facility will play a pivotal role in meeting India’s growing domestic demand for semiconductors.

Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), said that this JV is a great example of how we build, operate and localize in India. “We are sincerely thankful to our cherished partner HCL and privileged to be recognized by the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for achieving this milestone,” said Liu.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Group, said that the project marks a significant new chapter in the HCL Group’s growth story and builds on its strong engineering legacy, which has long contributed to India’s technology and manufacturing ecosystem.

“We look forward to working closely with Foxconn, to bring this state-of-the-art project to life at the earliest, and to further strengthen India’s technology story,” said Nadar.

India started its semiconductor journey in 2021 December, with allocation of 76000 crore as an incentive to the companies investing in India. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech on 1 February, announced the launch of the second edition of India Semiconductor Mission to develop the semiconductor ecosystem.