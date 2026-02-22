India must lead in sovereign AI: Vivek Raghavan, Sarvam AI co-founder

When it comes to building sovereign AI models in India, Sarvam AI has emerged as one of the key players. Founded in July 2023 by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, the Bengaluru-based startup aims to make generative AI accessible at scale across India. Unlike many startups that fine-tune existing global models, Sarvam is building its own foundation models from scratch.

In April 2025, the company was selected under the IndiaAI Mission to help develop India’s first indigenous large language model. Sarvam’s goal is to create an AI ecosystem that is built in India, trained on Indian languages and data, and deployed to serve Indian needs.

The start-up also showcased AI-powered glasses, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried at the event. We spoke with Vivek Raghavan about Sarvam’s challenges and how its models compare with global platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini. In an interview with Rakesh Kumar, Vivek Raghavan shared the challenges Sarvam faced in building these models and discussed how they compare with global platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini.

What were the most significant technical and operational challenges you faced while building a foundation model of this scale in India?

Building a foundation model is an extremely complex task. Our team, led by Pratyush and supported by many talented young developers, has worked very hard to make this possible. It is not an easy undertaking.

We trained the model on a very large dataset of nearly 18 trillion tokens. The models range in size from 30 billion to 105 billion parameters. Training systems of this scale is highly challenging, especially since this is the first time such an effort has been undertaken in India.

More importantly, this model serves as a foundation. We hope it inspires many more teams in the country to build similar systems. This is something India must do, and while Sarvam is taking the lead, many others will follow.