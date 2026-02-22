RBI builds secure data centre in Odisha, away from potential enemy strike, seismic risks

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India has built a high-security data centre in Odisha, strategically located well away from potential cross-border threat zones and high seismic-risk regions, as part of efforts to safeguard critical financial infrastructure and strengthen continuity of core systems.

The greenfield facility in Bhubaneswar is designed to house core computing systems supporting the central bank's currency management, payment and settlement operations, and regulatory data functions, analysts and officials said.

"When RBI began work on its 18.55-acre campus at Info Valley-II, Khordha in 2023, few questioned the location. Beyond logistical and operational considerations, strategic factors are likely to have weighed on decision-makers," an analyst tracking the sector said.

The Odisha site, he added, lies well away from India's western and northern borders, reducing exposure to potential cross-border missile or drone threats.

It also falls outside the country's highest seismic risk zones, lowering vulnerability to major earthquake activity - factors that "strengthen the safety and continuity framework for infrastructure that underpins critical financial systems," he said.

This is RBI's second data centre; the Primary Data Centre is located in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

Another analyst noted that unlike Mumbai and Chennai - which host a large share of India's data centres - Odisha is not a landing point for major subsea communication cables.

By situating the facility away from these hubs and dense digital traffic corridors, the RBI may be seeking infrastructure that is more insulated from concentrated cyber risks and network vulnerabilities, he added.

The central bank's site strategy appeared to gain resonance last year when a leading commercial bank reportedly shifted its data centre operations overnight from Jaipur to Mumbai amid heightened tensions during the India-Pakistan conflict, which saw the use of drones along the border.

An email sent to the RBI for comments remained unanswered.