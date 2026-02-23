Amazon opens its second-largest office in Asia in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Amazon opened its second-largest office in Asia in Bengaluru on Monday. The new campus covers 1.1 million square feet across 12 floors and will support more than 7,000 employees working in ecommerce, operations, payments, technology, and seller services in India.

The building stands on a five-acre site around 15 kilometres from Kempegowda International Airport. It was officially opened by Dr M.B Patil, Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka.



This launch forms part of Amazon’s ongoing investment in India. The company has invested more than $40 billion in the country so far and has committed a further $35 billion by 2030.



Patil said: “Amazon’s continued investment in Bengaluru reflects India's growing role as a global technology and innovation hub. Large-scale campuses like Amazon’s new campus create high-quality jobs, strengthen the local ecosystem, and support India's digital economy. We welcome investments that build long-term capability and create opportunity for our workforce.”



Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said: "India continues to be a long-term priority for Amazon, and Bengaluru has played a central role in our journey here. Over the years, the city has been home to some of our earliest technology and business teams, and today it remains a key hub for innovation and talent. We are grateful to Dr M.B. Patil for joining us to inaugurate this campus and to the Government of Karnataka for its continued support. As we build for customers in India and around the world, we remain committed to investing in infrastructure, technology, and talent for the long term."



Amazon has a strong presence in Karnataka, with ten corporate offices, seven fulfilment centres, three sort centres, more than 130 last-mile delivery stations, and a network of micro-fulfilment centres for Amazon Now across Bengaluru. More than 80,000 sellers from Karnataka are currently selling on Amazon.