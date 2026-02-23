Economic growth likely to have eased to 7.2% in Q3: Report

MUMBAI: Economic growth has likely eased to 7.2% in Q3 from 8.2% in Q2 of FY26 due to a likely lower expansion in services at 7.8%, down from 9.2% in Q2, agriculture at 3% as against 3.5% in Q2 and a few other sectors, according to an analysis by Icra Ratings. This is likely to outweigh the pick-up in the performance of the industrial sector (six-quarter high of 8.3% as against 7.7% in Q2).

So far, this fiscal, the economy has grown by 8% -- 7.8% in Q1 and 8.2% in Q2. The government will release the Q3 GDP numbers on Saturday.

“An estimation of GDP growth with the new base year of 2024 is challenging at present. We have anchored the outlook for Q3 to the existing GDP dataset across the sectors of the economy, based on which we project the GDP growth to have eased to 7.2% in Q3 from 8% in the first half of the fiscal,” Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at Icra, said in a note.

The reasons for the estimated sequential slowdown include an unfavourable base effect, contraction in government capex, subdued revenue expenditure of states, and weak merchandise exports. Nevertheless, healthy demand during the festive season, boosted by GST rate cuts, likely kept the pace of growth above 7% in the said quarter, she added.

She estimates the annualized growth in the services gross value added to moderate to 7.8% in Q3 from 9.2% in Q2, dampened by lower expansion in government spending and services exports. After the frontloading seen in H1 (40%), the government’s capex contracted by 23.4%, albeit on a high base. In absolute terms, capex dipped to Rs. 2.1 trillion in Q3 from Rs 3.1 trillion in Q2.

In contrast, the available data for 24 states reveals that their aggregate capital outlay and net lending expanded by a robust 21.9% in Q3 after having contracted by 1.1% in Q2. The absolute capex for these states rose to Rs 2.1 trillion in Q3 from Rs 1.8 trillion in Q2, similar to the central capex level.