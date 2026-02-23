Gold crosses Rs 1.60 lakh, silver gains nearly 6% at Rs 2.67 lakh in early trade

MUMBAI: Precious metals began a weak recovery Monday with gold climbing above Rs 1.6 lakh mark/10 gm and silver surging 6% to cross Rs 2.67 lakh in early trade amid rising geopolitical tensions, global tariffs, and a stronger dollar. But by noon, the prices were down to 1.5% and 5% respectively on MCX but are still above three-week hihg.

Renisha Chainani, head of research at gold trading platform Augmont said gold reclaims $5,150.oz and silver above $85.oz are driven by mounting tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty.

“Since Friday, gold rebounded by about 4% and silver outperformed with gains of over 10%, driven primarily by heightened safe-haven demand amid macro and geopolitical uncertainty. The rebound reflects investor flows back into bullion as risk assets falter and uncertainties mount around economic growth, trade policy and geopolitical risk,” she said.

She added that another boost came from lower-than-expected US GDP data, with the Q4 print at 1.4%, well below forecasts, signalling that economic expansion has lost momentum. At the same time, inflation readings remain persistent, leaving policymakers in a data-dependent stance.

According to Manav Modi, commodities analyst at Motilal Oswal, gold and silver rose to a more than three-week high, as the dollar fell after the US Supreme Court struck down a vast swathe of president Trump's tariffs last Friday and as US-Iran tensions simmered.