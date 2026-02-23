Gold, silver lose morning rally, but still hold at three-week high

MUMBAI: Precious metals lost the rally gained in morning trade Monday, with gold closing 1.76% up or 2,758/10 gm at Rs 159,634 and silver closing 4.3% up or Rs 10,877/kg at Rs 263,821.

In morning trade the yellow metal climbed above Rs 1.6 lakh/10 gm and silver surged 6% to cross Rs 2.67 lakh amid rising geopolitical tensions, global tariffs, and a stronger dollar.

Renisha Chainani, head of research at gold trading platform Augmont said “since Friday gold rebounded by about 4% and silver outperforming 10%, driven primarily by heightened safe-haven demand amid macro and geopolitical uncertainty. The rebound reflects investor flows back into bullion as risk assets falter and uncertainties mount around economic growth, trade policy, and geopolitical risk.”

Another boost was the lower than expected US GDP data which showed Q4 print at 1.4%, well below forecasts, signaling that the economic expansion has lost momentum, and at the same time, inflation readings continue to show persistence, leaving policymakers in a data-dependent stance.

According to Manav Modi, commodities analyst at Motilal Oswal, gold and silver rose to a more than three-week high, as the dollar fell after the US Supreme Court struck down a vast swathe of president Trump's tariffs last Friday and as US-Iran tensions simmered.

The Supreme Court's ruling striking down reciprocal tariffs has weakened Trump’s ability to threaten and impose tariffs at a moment's notice, circumventing the Congress, but it won't end gnawing uncertainty for trade partners or companies. But he has already slapped 1% blanket tariff on all goods from all countries for a temporary 150 days under the provisions of Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.