Haryana govt removes IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank from panel after fraud disclosure

In early trade, IDFC First Bank shares fell as much as 20% to Rs 66.85 on the BSE and were trading 17% lower at Rs 70 at 11:30 am. AU Small Finance Bank shares opened sharply lower at Rs 950, down 10%, and were trading 7% lower at Rs 960. In contrast, Bank Nifty, Nifty and Sensex were trading in the green.

IDFC First Bank said it has informed the banking regulator and filed a police complaint. Brokerage estimates said the amount under reconciliation is about 0.9% of the bank’s net worth and nearly 20% of its fiscal 2026 pre-tax profit.

"Prima facie, unauthorised and fraudulent activities have been carried out by certain employees at a particular branch in Chandigarh in a specific set of Haryana government accounts and potentially involving other individuals/entities/counterparties," said the IDFC Bank filing.

The bank currently estimates the fraud at Rs 590 crore and said the final amount will be determined after reconciliation based on further information, validation of claims and recoveries.

Explaining the reason for the de-empanelment, AU Bank said that on February 16 it received a communication from a Haryana government department seeking account-opening and transaction details of one specific account, and it submitted all related information. On February 18, it received another communication seeking details about suspected unauthorised transactions between the government account and another customer account. Later the same day, the finance department informed the bank about its de-empanelment for government business in the state.