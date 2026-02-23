India, France give source country full rights to tax share sale gains

NEW DELHI: In a major overhaul of the three-decade-old tax treaty, India and France have agreed to grant full taxing rights on capital gains arising from the sale of shares to the country where the company is resident, marking a major shift in the allocation of taxing powers under the bilateral framework.

The amending protocol to the India-France Double Taxation Avoidance Convention was signed in New Delhi during the recent visit of the French President to India. The protocol was signed by Ravi Agrawal, Chairperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), on behalf of the Government of India, and Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, on behalf of the French Republic.

The capital gains amendment is seen as the most consequential change as France was one of the few countries which offered exemption to a French resident on investments made in equity shares of Indian companies. The amendment is also significant given the recent Supreme Court verdict on Tiger Global’s investment in Flipkart.

Alongside the capital gains revision, the protocol deletes the Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) clause from the earlier agreement, putting to rest interpretational disputes that had arisen over its application in recent years.

“The tax regulator seems to plug the benefits taken by the entities in the India-France tax treaty, which was considered favourable in the good old days. The treaty lost its shine after the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case of Nestle ruling on availing the benefit under the MFN clause. The recent Tiger Global ruling has further tightened the possibility of availing tax exemption for global funds investing in India,” says Manoj Purohit, Partner - Financial Services Tax, Tax & Regulatory Advisory at BDO India.